Is the Global X AIQ ETF a Buy After Intelligence Driven Advisers Initiated a Position Worth Nearly $8 Million?

Key Points

Intelligence Driven Advisers acquired 153,047 shares in AIQ; estimated trade size of $7.78 million based on the quarterly average price.

The transaction value represented a 1.11% change relative to Intelligence Driven Advisers' 13F reportable AUM.

The new holding places AIQ outside the fund's top five positions, which remain concentrated in diversified equity ETFs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, 2026, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC reported initiating a new position in Global X Funds - Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ), acquiring 153,047 shares.

The estimated value of the purchase was $7.78 million, calculated using the average share price during the filing quarter. The stake's quarter-end value also totaled $7.78 million, accounting for price fluctuation during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.11% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:DFUS: $107.84 million (15.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWY: $68.85 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:QEFA: $65.68 million (9.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IUSB: $48.52 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DYNF: $45.45 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of January 22, 2026, AIQ shares were priced at $52.45, up 29.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15.73 percentage points.

AIQ’s annualized dividend yield was 0.18% as of January 23, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $7.36 billion Price (as of market close 1/22/26) $52.45 Dividend yield 0.18% 1-year total return 29.31%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: AIQ seeks to track the performance of an index focused on companies involved in artificial intelligence and big data technologies.

Underlying holdings: Composed primarily of equities from firms developing or utilizing AI and related technologies; non-diversified portfolio structure.

Expense ratio and structure: Operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a passive management approach, offering exposure to a targeted technology theme.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF provides investors with access to a curated basket of companies driving advancements in AI and big data.

The fund's strategy is to replicate the returns of its underlying index, which includes leading firms at the forefront of AI innovation. By focusing on this rapidly growing segment, the ETF offers targeted exposure to a key area of technological transformation.

What this transaction means for investors

Intelligence Driven Advisers (IDA) initiating a stake in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology (AIQ) exchange-traded fund suggests the wealth management firm is bullish on the ETF.

IDA’s positive outlook towards AIQ is understandable given the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence industry. Many companies operating in the sector are seeing strong sales growth. AIQ provides a way to invest in these businesses collectively, and its impressive 29% return over the past year is a testament to the ETF’s success.

AIQ’s holdings include global AI companies, rather than only U.S. businesses. This approach enables broad exposure across the AI ecosystem, and the fund’s more than $7 billion in assets under management gives it good liquidity.

However, AIQ’s expense ratio of 0.68% is on the pricey side, and its narrow focus only on AI stocks means if the industry encounters a downturn, AIQ is impacted substantially.

That said, given the years of growth expected for the artificial intelligence market, AIQ looks like a compelling way to invest in the hot sector.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.