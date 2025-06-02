Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill (CLIP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: CLIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.28, changing hands as low as $100.07 per share. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLIP's low point in its 52 week range is $100.02 per share, with $100.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.08.

