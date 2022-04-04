Global wind power must gather speed to meet climate goals, report finds

By the end of 2021, total global wind power capacity was 837 gigawatts (GW) the report said, compared with the roughly 3,200 GW needed by 2030, the report said.

Some 93.6 gigawatts (GW) of wind power capacity was installed globally in 2021, down from a record 95.3 GW the previous year, with many projects slowed by COVID 19-related supply chain issues, the report said.

The world’s top five markets in 2021 for new installations in order of size were China, the United States, Brazil, Vietnam, and Britain. Combined, they made up 75.1% of global installations last year, GWEC said.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.