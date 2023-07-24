Global wheat, corn jump on concern over Ukraine port attacks

Recasts with European prices

HAMBURG/PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Global wheat and corn futures rose sharply on Monday on concern that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure and intensified fighting including drone attacks on Moscow could threaten Black Sea grain exports and shipping.

Concern about dryness in U.S. grain belts stressing crops also supported futures on U.S. markets.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat Wv1 was up 4.3% at $7.27-1/2 a bushel at 0857 GMT. Most active corn Cv1 was up 2.7% at $5.50-3/4 a bushel.

In Europe, front-month milling wheat on Euronext BL2c1 was up 4% at 257.25 euros ($284.80) per tonne, recovering after a plunge on Friday as traders booked weekly profits. GRA/EU Maize (corn) was up 2.9% at 250.00 euros per tonne.

Traders said there were worries that an increase in intensity of fighting in Ukraine, and drone attacks on Moscow, could threaten Black Sea grain shipments after the ending of the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports.

European rapeseed futures were also sharply higher, with the front month COMc1 up 3%, as the Black Sea corridor had also allowed the export of large volumes of Ukrainian oilseeds.

($1 = 0.9033 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Mark Heinrich)

