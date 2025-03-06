Global Water Resources Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Global Water Resources GWRS recorded fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents by 33.33%. The earnings also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 7 cents per share by 42.9%.



Full-year 2024 earnings per share were 26 cents. The figure was flat year over year.

GWRS’ Total Revenues

Fourth-quarter operating revenues totaled $13.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million by 4.3%. The top line also increased 10% from $12 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Full-year revenues amounted to $52.7 million, down 0.6% from last year’s $53.03 million.

GWRS’s Operational Update

Total operating expenses in 2024 were $43.3 million, up 6.4% from the 2023 level. Operation & maintenance and General & administrative expenses increased from the year-ago level, resulting in a rise in operating expenses.



GWRS’ 2024 operating income was $9.36 million, down 23.8% from $12.86 million reported in 2023.



Net interest expenses in 2024 were nearly $6.1 million, up 24.9% from the 2023 level.



In 2024, the company added new customers. Total active service connections were 64,520, up 4.4% from the 2023-end level.

GWRS’ Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, GWRS had cash and cash equivalents of $9.04 million compared with $3.08 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, its net long-term debt totaled $118.5 million compared with $101.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was nearly $21.8 million compared with $25.4 million in 2023.

GWRS’ Zacks Rank

Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

