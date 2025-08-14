Global Water Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates

Global Water Resources GWRS recorded second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The metric decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 7 cents per share by 14.3%. The year-over-year decline was due to the company’s capital improvement plan. This was due to a related increase in depreciation expense.

GWRS’ Total Revenues

Second-quarter operating revenues totaled $14 million, which met with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased 5.4% year over year, primarily due to organic connection growth, increased consumption and higher rates.



Water Services contributed $7.36 million to total revenues. The figure was up 10.5% year over year from $6.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Wastewater and recycled water service contributed $6.87 million to total revenues and is up 0.5% year over year from $6.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote

GWRS’s Operational Update

In the reported quarter, water consumption increased 8.2% to 1.2 billion gallons. Total active service connections at June 30, 2025, increased 3.8% to 65,639.



Net income in the second quarter decreased to $1.6 million from $1.7 million.



The company invested $20.2 million in infrastructure projects to support existing utilities and continued growth.

GWRS’ Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, GWRS had cash and cash equivalents of $10.2 million compared with $9.04 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, its net long-term debt totaled $116.8 million compared with $118.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2025 was nearly $8.8 million compared with $13.6 million in the year-ago period.

GWRS’ Zacks Rank

Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 38 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 31%.



WTRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.11%.



American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 87 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 5.4%.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.28, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.47%.



American Water Works Company AWK posted second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.48 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 0.7%.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is pegged at $5.72, which implies year-over-year growth of 6.12%





