Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.025

The board of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.025 per share on the 28th of February. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.9%.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 142%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NasdaqGM:GWRS Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Global Water Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 6 years was US$0.28 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.29. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Global Water Resources Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Global Water Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Global Water Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means Global Water Resources has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Water Resources (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.