Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.025

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) will increase its dividend on the 30th of December to US$0.025. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Global Water Resources Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 149%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Global Water Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGM:GWRS Historic Dividend December 3rd 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.28 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.29. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.0% a year over that time. Global Water Resources hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Global Water Resources Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Global Water Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Global Water Resources' payments are rock solid. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Global Water Resources has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

