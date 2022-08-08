Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.0246

The board of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0246 per share on the 31st of August. This means that the annual payment will be 2.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 142% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 109%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NasdaqGM:GWRS Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Global Water Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Global Water Resources has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.28 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.295. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Global Water Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Global Water Resources' EPS has declined at around 3.8% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Global Water Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Global Water Resources (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.