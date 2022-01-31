Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Global Water Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$6.6m ÷ (US$296m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Global Water Resources has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Global Water Resources Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Global Water Resources in recent years. The company has consistently earned 2.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Global Water Resources' ROCE

In conclusion, Global Water Resources has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 105% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

