Global Water Resources' (NASDAQ:GWRS) Dividend Will Be US$0.024

Global Water Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GWRS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.024 per share on 30th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is around the industry average.

Global Water Resources Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 89% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 179%.

Global Water Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGM:GWRS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Global Water Resources' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.29. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Global Water Resources' EPS has fallen by approximately 54% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Global Water Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Global Water Resources' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Global Water Resources has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

