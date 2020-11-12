Dividends
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.024 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GWRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.58, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWRS was $12.58, representing a -16.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.99 and a 47.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.51.

GWRS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). GWRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports GWRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

