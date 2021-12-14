Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GWRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.71% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.2, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWRS was $17.2, representing a -19.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.25 and a 20.2% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

GWRS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). GWRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports GWRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.11%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

