Global Water Resources, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results

Global Water Resources, Inc. will discuss Q2 2025 financial results in a conference call on August 14, 2025.

Global Water Resources, Inc. will host a conference call on August 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second-quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released prior to the call, which will include a presentation by the company's management and a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can join via a toll-free number or an international dial-in and can access a live webcast on the company's website. A replay of the call will be available later that day until August 28, 2025. Global Water Resources is recognized for its water management practices, including its Total Water Management approach, and has received various awards for its innovative and sustainable water use strategies.

Global Water Resources is hosting a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results, indicating proactive communication with investors and transparency about its financial performance.

The company is recognized for its innovative and effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), maximizing the reuse of recycled water, which is significant amid increasing concerns over water scarcity.

Global Water has received national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today,' highlighting its leadership in sustainable water practices and enhancing its reputation in the industry.

The firm has won multiple industry awards, reflecting its excellence in water resource management and innovative practices, which can attract future investments and partnerships.

The press release does not provide any specific financial results or insights, which may lead to investor dissatisfaction or uncertainty leading up to the conference call.

When is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join the call by dialing 1-833-816-1435 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0527 (international).

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 14, 2025, through August 28, 2025.

What is Total Water Management?

Total Water Management is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle, maximizing recycled water use.

Where can I find more information about Global Water Resources?

More information can be found on the company's website at www.gwresources.com.

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000

ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) purchased 7 shares for an estimated $88

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025





Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527





Conference ID: 10201420





Webcast (live and replay):



here







The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at





www.gwresources.com





.





Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.





A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 28, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 10201420







About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 39 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 18.1 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





To learn more, visit





www.gwresources.com





.







Company Contact:







Michael Liebman





CFO and SVP





Tel (480) 999-5104









Email Contact











Investor Relations Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





Encore Investor Relations





Tel (949) 432-7450









Email contact







