Global Water Resources, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

May 14, 2025

Global Water Resources reported Q1 2025 revenue growth but a decline in net income, alongside strategic expansion efforts.

Global Water Resources, Inc. has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a 7.3% increase in total revenue to $12.5 million, largely driven by organic connection growth and higher water consumption. However, net income fell by 14.5% to $0.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 4.4% to $5.6 million. The company has seen a 4.3% rise in active service connections, reaching 65,163, and invested $15.2 million in infrastructure. Recent actions include filing general rate cases for revenue increases and receiving approval for rate adjustments for its Farmers Water Company. The company's financial position remains strong with cash and equivalents at $31.5 million and a revolving credit facility extended to $20 million. Management remains optimistic about continued growth, citing favorable economic trends in Arizona and ongoing investments in water management strategies.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased 7.3% to $12.5 million, indicating strong performance driven by organic growth and increased consumption.
  • Cash and cash equivalents rose significantly from $9.0 million to $31.5 million, enhancing the company's liquidity position.
  • The company raised $30.8 million in net proceeds from a public offering of common stock, demonstrating strong investor confidence in future growth opportunities.
  • Approval of the general rate case for GW-Farmers is expected to generate an additional $1.1 million in annual revenue, enhancing the company's financial outlook.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 14.5% compared to the same period last year, signaling potential challenges in profit generation despite revenue growth.
  • Increased operational expenses, up 8.3%, may indicate rising costs that could negatively impact future profitability.
  • The company experienced a notable decline in income associated with Buckeye growth premiums due to fewer new meter connections, suggesting potential instability in service growth.

FAQ

What were Global Water Resources' Q1 2025 revenue results?

Total revenue increased by 7.3% to $12.5 million, driven by organic connection growth and higher consumption.

How much did net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income decreased by 14.5% to $0.6 million, down from $0.7 million in the previous year.

What is adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.4% to $5.6 million compared to $5.4 million in Q1 2024.

When will Global Water hold their next conference call?

The next conference call is scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

What major investments did Global Water make recently?

Global Water invested $15.2 million in infrastructure projects to support growth and improve utilities.

$GWRS Insider Trading Activity

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000
  • ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000
  • STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 3 purchases buying 21 shares for an estimated $263 and 0 sales.

$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted. The company will hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).




Q1


2025


Financial Highlights




  • Total revenue increased 7.3% to $12.5 million, primarily due to organic connection growth and increased consumption.


  • Net income decreased 14.5% to $0.6 million or $0.02 per share from $0.7 million or $0.03 per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased 4.4% to $5.6 million (see definition of adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP, below).


  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.5 million at March 31, 2025, increasing from $9.0 million at December 31, 2024.


  • Raised net proceeds of $30.8 million from a public offering of common stock.


  • Declared three monthly cash dividends of $0.02533 per common share or $0.30396 per common share on an annualized basis.




Q1 2025 Operational Highlights




  • Total active service connections at March 31, 2025 increased 4.3% to 65,163.


  • Water consumption increased 24.2% to 0.84 billion gallons.


  • Invested $15.2 million in infrastructure projects to support existing utilities and continued growth.


  • Filed general rate case applications related to Global Water – Santa Cruz Water Company, Inc. (GW-Santa Cruz) and Global Water – Palo Verde Utilities Company, Inc. (GW-Palo Verde), requesting a net increase to their annual revenues of $6.5 million. A procedural schedule has been set, with testimony and a hearing expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.




Subsequent Events




  • On April 22, 2025, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) approved the general rate case application filed by Global Water – Farmers Water Company, Inc. (GW-Farmers). The new rates are expected to generate an approximately $1.1 million increase in annual revenue once fully phased in. GW-Farmers will implement the rate increase in three stages, beginning on May 1, 2025.


  • Extended maturity date of revolving credit facility to May 18, 2027 and increased principal amount available for borrowing from $15 million to $20 million.




Management Commentary



“In Q1 2025, we continued to increase our top-line primarily due to organic growth in active water and wastewater connections and increased consumption,” commented Global Water Resources president and CEO, Ron Fleming.



“We believe we can maintain solid revenue growth in the quarters and years to come as we reflect appropriate rate increases on top of our organic growth, which together support the potential for strong net income growth.



“In March, we filed general rate case applications for our GW-Santa Cruz and GW-Palo Verde utilities that marked an important milestone in our efforts to enhance services for our customers and support the residential and commercial growth in Pinal County. The application requests an approximate $6.5 million net revenue increase above 2024 test year revenue. The additional revenue from the proposed rates would help us maintain the high-quality water and wastewater services we’ve proudly provided to the county since 2004.



“Then in April, we received approval of our GW-Farmers general rate case, which started with 50% of the rate increase that went into effect on May 1 with subsequent increases to follow. The additional revenue will support our efforts to improve GW-Farmers for the benefit of its customers and the broader Sahuarita community.



“We believe these results are driven by our specialized Total Water Management approach that reduces demand on scarce non-renewable water sources and costly renewable water supplies in a manner that ensures sustainability and greatly benefits our regional communities—both environmentally and economically.



“To further support our integrated approach to water management, during the quarter we appointed Robert Kuta, a widely respected industry veteran with a strong record of achievement. His diverse executive skill set has already enhanced our organizational performance. In coordination with our exceptional existing team, Rob is developing infrastructure and environmental programs designed to benefit our growing communities while ensuring we maintain compliance as our top mandate.”



Mike Liebman, Global Water Resources CFO, stated: “In preparation for further growth and expansion, we strengthened our capital resources during the quarter by extending our revolving credit facility to May 2027 and increasing the amount available for borrowing from $15 million to $20 million. We also raised net proceeds of $30.8 million in a public offering of common stock in March, demonstrating strong investor confidence in our future growth prospects.



“Together, these transactions brought our capital resources to approximately $51.5 million, comprised of $31.5 million in cash and cash equivalents by quarter end, in addition to the $20 million available for withdrawal under the revolving credit facility. We believe our capital resources position us well to fund and engage in a variety of growth opportunities, such as capital improvements and acquisitions.”



Fleming continued: “On the acquisition front, we anticipate completing our previously announced plan to acquire seven water systems from the City of Tucson in mid-2025. The acquisition would expand our service area in Pima County by approximately 2,200 water service connections. Meanwhile, we will consider other potential acquisitions within the Arizona Sun Corridor that could benefit from our highly effective Total Water Management.



“Our service areas in Arizona's Sun Corridor continued to show signs of new development during the first quarter, however single-family permits decreased by 135 or 41.5% in the City of Maricopa and 1,129 or 15.0% across the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area, as compared to the first quarter of last year. This variability can occur as single-family permits are issued early in the home building process, and permit inventory must be consumed before more houses move into construction and water meters are installed. Thus, regardless of the Q1 pullback, according to the ASU Greater Phoenix Blue Chip Panel, single-family permits in the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area are expected to remain strong, with a consensus estimate projections of 27,333 permits in 2025. We anticipate continued growth in active service connections in line with this projected strength in single-family housing permits.



“We also see our organic connection growth being driven by Arizona’s strong economic outlook. By 2032, Arizona is


expected


to add 478,000 jobs over 2022 levels, with an annual growth rate of 1.4% through 2032, exceeding the national average. Supporting this projection, Arizona received investment commitments of


$50 billion


last year according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. This includes notable contributions from industry leaders like Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Procter & Gamble.



“As we progress through 2025, we will remain focused on bringing the benefits of consolidation, regionalization and proactive environmental stewardship to the communities we serve. Given the market’s current positive outlook and the strong financial foundation we have laid, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth throughout the remainder of the year.”




Financial Summary




Revenue

Three Months Ended

Favorable (Unfavorable)



March 31,

2025 vs. 2024




2025



2024

$

%

Water service
$
5,980

$
5,226

$
754
14.4
%

Wastewater and recycled water service

6,477


6,384


93
1.5
%

Total regulated revenue

12,457


11,610


847
7.3
%

Total revenue
$
12,457

$
11,610

$
847
7.3
%



The increase in regulated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the organic growth in active water and wastewater connections, increased water and recycled water consumption and higher rates for GW-Saguaro, resulting from the GW-Saguaro general rate case, effective July 2024. The increased consumption was predominantly driven by the increase in active connections and higher usage from irrigation, construction and commercial customers.




Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

Favorable (Unfavorable)



March 31,

2025 vs. 2024




2025



2024
$
%

Personnel costs - operations and maintenance
$
1,340

$
1,293

$
(47
)
(3.6)%

Utilities, chemicals and repairs

1,032


791


(241
)
(30.5)%

Other operations and maintenance expenses

1,315


1,200


(115
)
(9.6)%

Total operations and maintenance expense

3,687


3,284


(403
)
(12.3)%

Personnel costs - general and administrative

2,195


2,201


6

0.3%

Professional fees

467


451


(16
)
(3.5)%

Other general and administrative expenses

1,525


1,473


(52
)
(3.5)%

Total general and administrative expense

4,187


4,125


(62
)
(1.5)%

Depreciation and amortization

3,328


2,934


(394
)
(13.4)%

Total operating expenses
$
11,202

$
10,343

$
(859
)
(8.3)%




Operations and Maintenance



Higher utilities, chemicals and repairs were primarily due to increased quantities of chemicals and power purchased to operate pumps and other related equipment as a result of increased consumption.



The increase in other operations and maintenance expenses was primarily driven by higher contract IT and labor services as a result of contracts that began in the fourth quarter of 2024.




General and Administrative



General and administrative expenses were up slightly by approximately $62,000 or 1.5%.




Depreciation and Amortization



The increase for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was substantially attributable to an increase in depreciable fixed assets as well as additional amortization from new leased vehicles and office space in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.




Other Expense



Other expense totaled $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in other expense was substantially attributable to lower income associated with Buckeye growth premiums of $0.2 million that resulted from fewer new meter connections in the area for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the company had higher net interest expense of $0.1 million offset by higher AFUDC-Equity of $0.1 million.




Net Income



Net income decreased $0.1 million or 14.5% to $0.6 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $0.7 million or $0.03 per share in the same year-ago period.




Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.2 million or 4.4% to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million in the same year-ago period.




Dividend Policy



The company recently declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share (or $0.30396 per share on an annualized basis), payable on May 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.




Business Strategy



Global Water's near-term growth strategy involves increasing service connections, improving operating efficiencies, and increasing utility rates as approved by the ACC. The company plans to continue aggregating water and wastewater utilities through strategic acquisitions and entity consolidation, which is expected to enable the company and its customers to realize the benefits of consolidation, regionalization, and environmental stewardship.




Connection Rates



As of March 31, 2025, active service connections increased by 2,712 or 4.3% to 65,163 compared to 62,451 at March 31, 2024, with the increase primarily due to organic growth in the company’s service areas.




Arizona’s Growth Corridor


: Positive Population and Economic Trends



The company continued to experience organic growth as evidenced by its year-over-year organic increase in active connections (i.e., exclusive of acquisition related growth) of 4.3% as of March 31, 2025. According to the 2024 U.S. Census estimates, the Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the 10th largest in the U.S. with an estimated population of 5.2 million that increased approximately 7.0% over the 4.8 million people reported in the 2020 Census. The Phoenix MSA continues to grow due to its excellent weather, large and growing universities, a diverse employment base, and low taxes. The Employment and Population Statistics Department of the State of Arizona predicts that the Phoenix metropolitan area will have a population of 5.8 million people by 2030 and 6.5 million by 2040.



A significant contributor to the organic growth is the affordability of housing options in and around the City of Maricopa as compared to Phoenix. Redfin reported the median sale price of a home in March 2025 for the City of Maricopa was approximately $359,000, as compared to approximately $470,000 in the Phoenix housing market. According to the latest data from the National Association of Homebuilders-Wells Fargo, housing affordability remained low through 2024 in the Phoenix MSA.




Conference Call



Global Water Resources will hold a conference call tomorrow to discuss its first quarter of 2025 results, including a question-and-answer period.



Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025


Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)


Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435


International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527


Conference ID: 10199311


Webcast (live and replay):

here



The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.



Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.



A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2025.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921


International replay number: 1-412-317-6671


Replay ID: 10199311





About Global Water Resources



Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 18.1 billion gallons recycled since 2004.



The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.



Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.



To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.




Use of Non-GAAP Measures



This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined for the purposes of this press release as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to (i) nonrecurring events; (ii) restricted stock expense related to awards made to employees and the board of directors and (iii) disposal of assets, as applicable.



Management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures of our operating performance and provide our investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it provides our investors an additional measure of our recurring core business. However, non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Management's method of calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ materially from the method used by other companies and accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the schedules attached to this press release.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release and the related conference call include certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities, including expected growth in and around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson and the resulting potential for new service connections, as well as the anticipation of continued growth in active service connections in line with the projected increase in anticipated single-family housing permits; future financial performance; regulatory and ACC proceedings, decisions, and approvals, such as the anticipated benefits resulting from rate decisions, including any collective revenue increases due to new water and wastewater rates, as well as the outcome and timing of our rate cases and other applications with the ACC; our plans relating to future filings of our rate cases with the ACC; acquisition plans and our ability to complete additional acquisitions, including the anticipated acquisition of seven public water systems from the City of Tucson, the expected increase in active water service connections, and the anticipated timing of the consummation of such acquisition; population and growth projections; technologies, including expected benefits from implementing such technologies; revenues; metrics; operating expenses; trends relating to our industry, market, population and job growth, and housing permits; the adequacy of our water supply to service our current demand and growth for the foreseeable future; liquidity and capital resources; plans and expectations for capital expenditures; cash flows and uses of cash; dividends; depreciation and amortization; tax payments; our ability to repay indebtedness and invest in initiatives; the anticipated impact and resolutions of legal matters; the anticipated impact of new or proposed laws, including regulatory requirements, tax changes, and judicial decisions; the anticipated impact of accounting changes and other pronouncements; and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in the asset purchase agreement to acquire the seven public water systems from the City of Tucson will be satisfied and other risks to consummation of the acquisition, including circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the asset purchase agreement and the risk that the transaction will not be consummated without undue delay, cost or expense, or at all. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.




Company Contact:



Michael J. Liebman


CFO and SVP


Tel (480) 999-5104


mike.liebman@gwresources.com




Investor Relations:



Ron Both or Grant Stude


CMA Investor Relations


Tel (949) 432-7566


GWRS@cma.team


















































































































































































































































































































































































































GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(unaudited)




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


Assets


Utility Plant


Utility Plant
$
535,355

$
512,993

Less accumulated depreciation

(157,110
)

(153,614
)

Net utility plant

378,245


359,379

Current Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

31,467


9,047

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $195 and $163, respectively

3,300


3,233

Unbilled revenue

3,206


3,109

Taxes, prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,919


4,080

Total current assets

39,892


19,469

Other Assets


Goodwill

6,527


9,486

Intangible assets, net

8,427


8,427

Regulatory assets

7,023


4,032

Restricted cash

1,708


2,109

Right-of-use assets

2,017


2,157

Other noncurrent assets

79


78

Total other assets

25,781


26,289


Total Assets
$
443,918

$
405,137


Capitalization and Liabilities


Capitalization


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,796,899 and 24,570,994 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
$
272

$
240

Treasury stock, 345,921 and 344,978 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(2
)

(2
)

Additional paid-in capital

76,946


47,366

Retained earnings








Total shareholders’ equity

77,216


47,604

Long-term debt, net

118,876


118,518

Total Capitalization

196,092


166,122

Current Liabilities


Accounts payable

3,823


2,051

Customer and meter deposits

1,633


1,609

Long-term debt, current portion

3,561


3,926

Leases, current portion

911


871

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

15,796


13,801

Total current liabilities

25,724


22,258

Other Liabilities


Long-term lease liabilities

1,265


1,450

Deferred revenue - ICFA

21,559


21,517

Regulatory liabilities

5,372


5,386

Advances in aid of construction

131,790


126,467

Contributions in aid of construction, net

36,877


36,834

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

9,860


9,698

Other noncurrent liabilities

15,379


15,405

Total other liabilities

222,102


216,757

Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
443,918

$
405,137













































































































































































































































GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024

Revenue


Water service
$
5,980

$
5,226

Wastewater and recycled water service

6,477


6,384

Total revenue

12,457


11,610

Operating Expenses


Operations and maintenance

3,687


3,284

General and administrative

4,187


4,125

Depreciation and amortization

3,328


2,934

Total operating expenses

11,202


10,343

Operating Income

1,255


1,267

Other Income (Expense)


Interest income

99


238

Interest expense

(1,478
)

(1,566
)

Other, net

898


1,002

Total other expense

(481
)

(326
)

Income Before Income Taxes

774


941

Income Tax Expense

(183
)

(250
)

Net Income
$
591

$
691




Basic earnings per common share
$
0.02

$
0.03

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.02

$
0.03

Dividends declared per common share
$
0.08

$
0.08




Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:


Basic

24,370,052


24,175,699

Diluted

24,434,283


24,295,067






























































































































































































































































































GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)




(in thousands)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


Net income
$
591

$
691

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

3,328

$
2,934

Share-based compensation

174

$
275

Deferred income tax expense

183

$
252

Allowance for equity funds used during construction




$



Operating lease expense

108

$
90

Other adjustments

(224
)
$
36

Changes in assets and liabilities


Accounts receivable and other current assets

1,967


714

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

1,405


1,380

Other noncurrent assets

(67
)

(17
)

Other noncurrent liabilities

12


1,713

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,477


8,068

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


Capital expenditures

(15,216
)

(5,761
)

Other cash flows used in investing activities





(4
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,216
)

(5,765
)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


Dividends paid

(1,841
)

(1,819
)

Advances and contributions in aid of construction

725


372

Line of credit repayments





(2,315
)

Loan borrowings





20,000

Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

31,041





Financing costs of debt and equity transactions

(34
)

(370
)

Other financing activities

(133
)

(62
)

Net cash provided by financing activities

29,758


15,806

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

22,019


18,109

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period

11,156


4,763

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period
$
33,175

$
22,872





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Three months ended March 31,




2025


2024

Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,467
$
20,655

Restricted cash

1,708

2,217

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
33,175
$
22,872




A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Net Income
$
591

$
691

Income tax expense

183


250

Interest income

(99
)

(238
)

Interest expense

1,478


1,566

Depreciation and amortization

3,328


2,934


EBITDA

5,481


5,203

Loss on disposal of fixed assets





2

Restricted stock expense

162


198

EBITDA adjustments

162


200


Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,643

$
5,403





