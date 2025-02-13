Global Water Resources, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 6, 2025 for Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Global Water Resources will discuss Q4 2024 results in a conference call on March 6, 2025.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, with a press release to be issued beforehand. The call will include a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. Interested parties can join the call using the provided dial-in numbers, and there will also be a live webcast available on the company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be accessible after the event until March 20, 2025. Global Water is recognized for its effective water resource management practices, boasting 32 systems primarily around Phoenix, and is known for innovative approaches like Total Water Management. The company has received several awards, including national recognition for its water reuse practices. For more information, visit their website.

Full Release



PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025





Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527





Conference ID: 10196547





Webcast (live and replay):



here







The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at





www.gwresources.com





.





Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.





A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 20, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 10196547











About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





To learn more, visit





www.gwresources.com





.







Company Contact:







Michael Liebman





CFO and SVP





Tel (480) 999-5104







Email Contact









Investor Relations Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566







Email contact





