Global Water Resources, Inc. Files Rate Case Application with Arizona Corporation Commission for Pinal County Utilities

Global Water Resources filed a rate case for two utilities in Arizona to seek a $6.5 million annual revenue increase.

Global Water Resources, Inc. has filed a general rate case application with the Arizona Corporation Commission concerning its largest utilities, Global Water – Santa Cruz and Global Water – Palo Verde, which collectively serve over 57,000 connections in Pinal County. The application seeks a net annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million and an estimated 11% increase in median monthly bills for customers, with new rates proposed to be phased in over two years starting in May 2026. The rate case is supported by planned infrastructure investments for 2025 and aims to enhance service quality amidst ongoing growth in the area. Global Water, recognized for its effective water management practices, manages 32 systems primarily around metropolitan Phoenix and is noted for its significant recycling efforts and advanced water management technologies.

Potential Positives

The filing of the general rate case application represents a strategic move to secure necessary funding for improvements to the company's largest utilities, directly benefiting customers in Pinal County.

If approved, the proposed rate increases could generate approximately $6.5 million in net annual revenue, bolstering the company's financial health and ability to invest in infrastructure.

The implementation of a new regulatory tool for future revenue adjustments showcases the company's proactive approach to managing costs and sustaining service quality over time.

Global Water's recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' highlights its commitment to innovative and sustainable water management practices, reinforcing its reputation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The proposed rate increases could lead to pushback from customers, affecting customer satisfaction and public perception of the company.

The timeline for implementing the new rates, with the first phase in May 2026 and the second in January 2027, may result in financial uncertainty or dissatisfaction among stakeholders during the transition period.

The reliance on a regulatory approval process for the rate case introduces potential risks if the Arizona Corporation Commission does not approve the proposed increases, impacting revenue projections.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Global Water's rate case application?

The rate case application aims to improve water and wastewater services for customers in Pinal County.

How much revenue increase is Global Water proposing?

Global Water is proposing a net annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million.

When will the new rates be implemented?

The proposed new rates are set to be phased in starting May 2026 and January 2027.

What utilities are affected by the rate case?

The rate case affects Global Water – Santa Cruz and Global Water – Palo Verde utilities.

How does Global Water support water conservation?

Global Water implements Total Water Management to maximize water reuse and promote conservation through advanced technologies.

$GWRS Insider Trading Activity

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 5 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $427 and 0 sales.

$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has filed a general rate case application with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) related to the Global Water – Santa Cruz Water Company, Inc. (GW-Santa Cruz) and Global Water – Palo Verde Utilities Company, Inc. (GW-Palo Verde) that provide water, wastewater and recycled water services in Pinal County, Arizona.





These two utilities are the company’s largest, collectively representing 57,842 active service connections across 207 square miles of ACC-designated service areas—or about 89.6% of the company’s total active service connections.





“The filing of this rate case application represents a key step in our plans to improve these utilities for the benefit of our customers and support the ongoing growth in residential and commercial development across Pinal County,” stated Global Water chief operating officer, Chris Krygier. “We see the revenue generated by the proposed new rates helping us to sustain the high-quality water and wastewater services for the communities we’ve had the privilege to serve since 2004.”





The rate case includes a request for rate increases that, if approved by the ACC, would result in a net annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million and an approximate 11% increase in the total median monthly aggregate billing for GW-Santa Cruz and GW-Palo Verde customers. The rate case was based on the test year ended December 31, 2024, and includes infrastructure investments the company plans to make in 2025.





The company proposed that the new rates would be phased in over two years, with the proposed first phase to be implemented in May 2026 and the second phase in January 2027.





The company also proposed a new regulatory tool to address revenue increases in the future, that if approved, would allow costs and investments to be updated annually in a smaller, more gradual fashion.







About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





Company Contact:







Michael Liebman





CFO and SVP





Tel (480) 999-5104









Investor Relations Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566









