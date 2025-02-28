Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.02533 per Share

Global Water Resources declared a monthly dividend of $0.02533, payable March 31, 2025, to shareholders record March 17, 2025.

Global Water Resources, Inc. has announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share, totaling an annual rate of $0.30396 per share, set to be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 17, 2025. The company, which specializes in water resource management, operates 32 systems primarily around metropolitan Phoenix, providing water, wastewater, and recycled water services. It is noted for its effective Total Water Management approach, which maximizes the use of recycled water and incorporates advanced technologies for smart water management. Global Water has received numerous awards for its innovation and effectiveness, including recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its water reuse practices. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Global Water Resources has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has been recognized nationally as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its effective water reuse practices, highlighting its leadership in sustainable water resource management.

Global Water operates in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix, positioning itself well to benefit from increasing population and demand for water services in these areas.

The implementation of Total Water Management (TWM) strategies reflects the company's innovation in smart water management, contributing to water conservation and protection in water-scarce regions.

Potential Negatives

Announcing a monthly cash dividend of only $0.02533 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility or profitability, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's long-term growth prospects.

The timing and amount of the dividend, along with the stipulation of a record date, may suggest that the company is prioritizing short-term returns over reinvestment for expansion or improvement of services.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend declared by Global Water Resources?

The monthly cash dividend declared is $0.02533 per common share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025.

What is Total Water Management?

Total Water Management (TWM) is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle effectively.

How much water does Global Water recycle annually?

Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

What awards has Global Water Resources received?

Global Water has received recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ and other industry awards for its practices.

$GWRS Insider Trading Activity

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 5 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $427 and 0 sales.

$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share (an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share).





The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.







About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





