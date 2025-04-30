Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.02533 per Common Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. announces a monthly dividend of $0.02533 per share, payable May 30, 2025.

Global Water Resources, Inc. has announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share, totaling an annual rate of $0.30396. The dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025, to shareholders on record by May 16, 2025. The company, which specializes in water resource management, operates 32 water and wastewater systems mainly in the growing areas around Phoenix and Tucson, recycling over 1 billion gallons of water annually. Global Water employs a Total Water Management approach, integrating the management of water resources to enhance conservation efforts. The company has earned multiple awards for its innovative practices, including being recognized as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse strategies. For more information, visit their website.

Global Water Resources has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per share, signaling financial stability and a commitment to shareholder returns.

The company has been recognized as a 'Utility of the Future Today,' highlighting its industry-leading practices in water reuse and conservation.

Global Water's Total Water Management approach showcases its innovative and environmentally responsible strategies, which are crucial for addressing water scarcity in growing regions.

The company has received multiple industry awards, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in water resource management and operational effectiveness.

The declaration of the monthly cash dividend at a relatively low rate may indicate limited cash flow or profitability, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.



Absent from the release is information on recent financial performance or challenges the company may be facing, which could imply a lack of transparency with stakeholders.



While the company has received awards, the lack of details on any potential operational or regulatory challenges may suggest underlying issues that are not being addressed in the announcement.

What is the dividend declared by Global Water Resources?

Global Water Resources declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.02533 per common share, amounting to an annual rate of $0.30396.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 16, 2025.

Where does Global Water Resources operate?

The company operates primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, managing various water systems.

What is Total Water Management (TWM)?

Total Water Management is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water.

Has Global Water Resources received any awards?

Yes, the company has received numerous awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for water reuse practices.

$GWRS Insider Trading Activity

$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000

ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 3 purchases buying 21 shares for an estimated $263 and 0 sales.

$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share (an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share).





The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.







About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





To learn more, visit





www.gwresources.com





Company Contact:









Investor Relations Contact:











Michael Liebman





Ron Both or Grant Stude









CFO and SVP





CMA









Tel (480) 999-5104





Tel (949) 432-7566











Email Contact









