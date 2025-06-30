Global Water Resources, Inc. Commends Adoption of $11.6 Billion Five-Year Transportation Program by ADOT, Highlighting SR 347 Improvement Projects

Global Water Resources supports Arizona's $11.6 billion transportation program, enhancing SR 347's infrastructure to boost regional growth.

Global Water Resources, Inc. has expressed strong support for the Arizona Department of Transportation's adoption of an $11.6 billion Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which includes over $249 million allocated for significant improvements to the State Route 347 corridor. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion on SR 347, which currently handles over 58,000 vehicles daily and serves as a key link between Maricopa and the greater Phoenix area. Planned upgrades include lane expansions, the removal of traffic signals, and the enhancement of intersections and bridges, with design work set to start this year and construction expected to begin in fiscal year 2026. The improvements are anticipated to foster regional growth, particularly in Maricopa, where the population is projected to increase substantially by 2040. Global Water Resources emphasizes that these infrastructure advancements align with their growth strategy in water and wastewater services, ultimately benefiting the community's development and sustainability.

Potential Positives

Global Water Resources supports a significant $11.6 billion investment in transportation infrastructure, which is expected to enhance regional connectivity and support local economic growth.

The planned improvements on State Route 347 are projected to address traffic congestion, benefiting over 58,000 daily commuters and commercial traffic.

The expansion of SR 347 is anticipated to drive increased demand for water and recycled water services in Maricopa, aligning with Global Water's long-term growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a significant reliance on future growth projections and infrastructure development, which may pose risks if actual growth does not meet expectations.



The extensive use of forward-looking statements may signal underlying uncertainties about the company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, potentially undermining investor confidence.



There is a lack of specific financial metrics or performance indicators that could provide clarity on the company's current financial health and ability to execute its plans.

FAQ

What is Global Water Resources' role in Arizona's transportation projects?

Global Water Resources supports ADOT's $11.6 billion Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, enhancing water service demand through improved infrastructure.

How will the SR 347 improvements affect local growth?

The SR 347 expansion will support residential and commercial development in Maricopa, aligning with its projected population growth of nearly 90% by 2040.

What is the Total Water Management (TWM) approach?

TWM is an integrated water management strategy that optimizes water cycle management, combining water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities for enhanced conservation.

When is the construction expected to begin on SR 347?

Construction on the SR 347 improvements is anticipated to begin in fiscal year 2026 following the design work scheduled for later this year.

How does Global Water Resources contribute to water recycling?

Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually, employing practices that enhance conservation and contribute to sustainable water management in Arizona.

Full Release



PHOENIX, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, applauds the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for adopting its $11.6 billion



2026–2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program



, including more than $249 million for several



planned improvement projects



on the State Route 347 (SR 347) corridor.





The projects represent a transformative investment in regional infrastructure that will enhance safety, improve mobility, and support the continued growth of the City of Maricopa and surrounding areas.





SR 347 serves as the primary transportation corridor connecting Maricopa to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Currently accommodating more than 58,000 vehicles daily, the highway has long been a bottleneck for commuters and commercial traffic.





The projects will expand SR 347 by one lane in each direction over a 13-mile stretch between City of Maricopa Limits and Interstate 10, eliminate key traffic signals, and upgrade critical intersections and bridges. Design work is slated to begin later this year, with construction anticipated to commence in fiscal year 2026.





“ADOT’s decision to prioritize the SR 347 improvements is a major milestone for the region and a catalyst for sustainable growth,” said Ron Fleming, president and CEO of Global Water Resources. “This infrastructure investment directly supports our long-term strategy of organic growth in active water and wastewater connections. Specifically, as construction activity accelerates on SR 347, this will drive expanded residential and commercial development, increasing demand for water and recycled water services throughout the City of Maricopa and all of western Pinal County.”





The SR 347 projects align with Maricopa’s strong growth outlook. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, the City of Maricopa’s population is projected to grow nearly 90% reaching approximately 140,000 by 2040.





“Global Water remains committed to supporting the City of Maricopa’s infrastructure and economic development,” added Fleming. “The SR 347 expansion is not just a road project—it’s a foundation for the region’s future.”





For more information on the SR 347 corridor widening project, visit ADOT’s website



here



.







About Global Water Resources







Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 18.1 billion gallons recycled since 2004.





The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.





Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.





To learn more, visit





www.gwresources.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release include certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning anticipated infrastructure development; future growth in active service connections; customer demand; housing and economic trends; the Company’s strategy and financial outlook; regulatory and ACC proceedings, decisions, and approvals, such as the anticipated benefits resulting from rate decisions, including any collective revenue increases due to new water and wastewater rates, as well as the outcome and timing of our rate cases and other applications with the ACC; the company’s plans relating to future filings of its rate cases with the ACC; acquisition plans and the company’s ability to complete additional acquisitions; population and growth projections; technologies, including expected benefits from implementing such technologies; and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, the company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.











