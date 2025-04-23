Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results

Global Water Resources will hold a conference call on May 15, 2025, to discuss first-quarter financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a water resource management company, will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The financial results will be announced in a press release prior to the call, which will be led by the management team and will include a Q&A session. Participants can join via toll-free and international dial-in numbers, and a webcast will also be available on the company's website. Following the call, a replay will be accessible until May 29, 2025. Global Water Resources operates 32 systems providing water, wastewater, and recycled water services mainly around Phoenix and Tucson, and has been recognized for its effective Total Water Management approach and various industry awards for excellence in conservation practices. For more information, visit their website or contact their investor relations representatives.
Potential Positives
- Global Water Resources will detail its financial results for Q1 2025 in a forthcoming conference call, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.
- The company has been recognized as a ‘Utility of the Future Today,’ showcasing its commitment to innovative water reuse practices and leadership in sustainable water management.
- Global Water Resources operates in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, positioning the company strategically in expanding markets.
- The company has an established record of recycling over 1 billion gallons of water annually, emphasizing its focus on sustainability and resource conservation.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is the date and time of Global Water Resources' conference call?
The conference call will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
How can I participate in the conference call?
You can join the call by dialing 1-833-816-1435 toll-free or 1-412-317-0527 for international calls.
Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?
The webcast for the conference call is available on the Investors section of Global Water Resources' website at www.gwresources.com.
When will the financial results be released?
The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call on May 15, 2025.
How long will the call replay be available?
The replay of the call will be available from May 15, 2025, after 4:00 p.m. until May 29, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GWRS Insider Trading Activity
$GWRS insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000
- ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000
- STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 3 purchases buying 21 shares for an estimated $263 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GWRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GWRS stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 155,000 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,598,050
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. added 108,500 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,118,635
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 33,067 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,270
- WESBANCO BANK INC added 30,500 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,455
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 23,113 shares (+110.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,799
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 21,752 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,148
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 20,506 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,819
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PHOENIX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527
Conference ID: 10199311
Webcast (live and replay):
here
The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at
www.gwresources.com
.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10199311
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.
The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.
Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
To learn more, visit
www.gwresources.com
.
Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
Email Contact
Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.