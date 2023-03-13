Global Water Resources' (GWRS) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Global Water Resources GWRS reported fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line improved 100% from the year-ago quarter’s 2 cents.



For full-year 2022, GWRS reported earnings of 24 cents per share, up 50% from 16 cents in 2021.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $11 million, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased by 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $10 million.



Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $44.7 million, up 6.7% from $41.9 million in the previous year.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

In 2022, operating expenses totaled $36.9 million, up 5.7% from $34.9 million reported in the previous year. This was due to a 5.8% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.



GWRS’ total operating income for 2022 totaled $7.9 million, up 12.9% from $7 million in the previous year.



In 2022, interest on debt of $4.1 million, down 21.2% from $5.2 million in the previous year.



As of Dec 31, 2022, active service connections increased by 2,388 (4.4%) to 56,270 compared with 53,882 on Dec 31, 2021. The increase in active service connections was primarily due to growth in the company’s service areas.



In February 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Farmers Water Co., which added a total of 3,300 active water service connections.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022 were $6.6 million compared with $12.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt amounted to $104.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $108.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $23.4 million compared with $20.4 million in the previous year.

Zacks Rank

Global Water Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American Water Works Company AWK reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating EPS of 81 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 6.6%.



Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of American Water Works is pegged at 8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2023 EPS is $4.77, indicating a 5.8% increase year over year.



SJW Group SJW reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.46, implying year-over-year increase of 1.7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.



The York Water Company YORW reported fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 9.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $1.53, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.13% in the last four quarters.





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The York Water Company (YORW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.