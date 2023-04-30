Global Water Resources (GWRS) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Global Water Resources said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Water Resources. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRS is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 7,621K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRS is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Water Resources is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 62.72% from its latest reported closing price of 10.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Water Resources is 50MM, an increase of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,277K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,060K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 430K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 49.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 105.02% over the last quarter.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning holds 405K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 287K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Global Water Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.