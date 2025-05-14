GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES Earnings Results: $GWRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES ($GWRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $12,460,000, beating estimates of $12,240,000 by $220,000.

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES insiders have traded $GWRS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN L LEVINE purchased 1,187,200 shares for an estimated $11,872,000

ANDREW M. COHN purchased 252,000 shares for an estimated $2,520,000

STEVEN D. BRILL (VP of IT Operations) has made 3 purchases buying 21 shares for an estimated $263 and 0 sales.

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

