News & Insights

US Markets
GWRS

Global water cycle 'spinning out of balance': UN meteorological agency

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 12, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday that the hydrological cycle was increasingly out of balance due to climate change and made a call for a fundamental policy shift towards better monitoring.

"We are seeing much heavier precipitation episodes and flooding. And at the opposite extreme, more evaporation, dry soils and more intense droughts," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a statement as the U.N. agency released its State of Global Water Resources report for 2022.

It showed that over 50% of global catchment areas experienced deviations from normal river discharge conditions, with most of them drier than normal, citing China's Yangtze River as an example.

On the other extreme, it cited floods in Pakistan that killed more than 1,700 people last year.

"...Far too little is known about the true state of the world's freshwater resources. We cannot manage what we do not measure," the WMO said in a statement.

The water report is only the second such analysis done by the WMO and includes data from large river basins, including river discharge, groundwater, evaporation, soil moisture and reservoir inflow.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.