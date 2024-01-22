News & Insights

Global watchdog to set out findings in October on how social media can fuel bank runs

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global financial regulators will present the G20 in October their findings from a "deep dive" on how social media can speed up bank deposit outflows and changes to liquidity rules are needed, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday.

Posts on social media helped to speed up outflows from Silicon Valley Bank, one of several U.S. lenders that failed last year.

"We are in favour of boosting the resilience of the financial system and liquidity buffers are one of the core options," FSB Secretary General John Schindler told a media briefing.

