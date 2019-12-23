US Markets

Global use of Libra, other stable coins could curb yuan's internationalisation - PBOC

Contributor
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The global use of Facebook's Libra and other stable coins could curb the Chinese yuan's international development, the official Xinhua news reported on Monday, citing the central bank's vice governor Chen Yulu.

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The global use of Facebook's FB.O Libra and other stable coins could curb the Chinese yuan's international development, the official Xinhua news reported on Monday, citing the central bank's vice governor Chen Yulu.

They could also weaken the effects of capital controls and lead to volatile asset prices, which could impact financial stability, said Chen at a finance event on Saturday.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular