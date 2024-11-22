Global Uranium Secures Strong Shareholder Support and Expands Uranium Assets

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.
Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX:GUE) announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed without amendment, signaling strong shareholder support. The company is making strides in uranium exploration and enrichment, with significant assets in the U.S. and Canada, and a strategic position in Australian uranium enrichment technology. This positions Global Uranium as a compelling player amid the nuclear energy resurgence.
