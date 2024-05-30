Global Uranium Eyes Major Stake in Athabasca Venture

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. has announced an option agreement with Forum Energy Metals Corp. to potentially acquire a 75% stake in Forum’s interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture, which is a collaboration with NexGen Energy for mineral exploration in Saskatchewan. The deal includes staged payments, share issuances totaling 1 million shares, and a commitment to fund exploration activities with a minimum of $3.9 million and up to $9 million by 2028.

