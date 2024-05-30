News & Insights

Stocks

Global Uranium Eyes Major Stake in Athabasca Venture

May 30, 2024 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. has announced an option agreement with Forum Energy Metals Corp. to potentially acquire a 75% stake in Forum’s interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture, which is a collaboration with NexGen Energy for mineral exploration in Saskatchewan. The deal includes staged payments, share issuances totaling 1 million shares, and a commitment to fund exploration activities with a minimum of $3.9 million and up to $9 million by 2028.

For further insights into TSE:GURN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.