Global Uranium Enrichment Eyes ASX Expansion

May 21, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

GLOBAL URANIUM AND ENRICHMENT LTD has announced its application for the quotation of 2,173,914 new ordinary shares on the ASX, with an issue date of May 15, 2024. The announcement, dated May 21, 2024, indicates the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and readiness to expand its share base.

Stocks
