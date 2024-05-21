Global Uranium Director Bolsters Shareholding

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

In a recent move signaling confidence in Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited, Director Andrew Ferrier has increased his stake in the company. Ferrier acquired 217,392 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of $25,000, boosting his holding to 1,717,391 shares. This change of director’s interest suggests a positive outlook for the company’s performance.

