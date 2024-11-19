Global Uranium Corp. Finds Promising Anomalies in Wyoming

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. has identified promising uranium anomalies in Wyoming’s Copper Mountain and Great Divide Districts through a recent radiometric survey. The survey highlights priority exploration targets, particularly in the Airline #2 and Big Bend claims, indicating significant potential for future uranium development.

