Global Uranium Clears Path for New Exploration

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. has successfully completed environmental remediation at the Northwest Athabasca Project, reducing contamination to minimal levels and removing the site from priority action lists. This accomplishment clears the path for upcoming exploration activities, including a winter drilling program to explore high-priority targets, further enhancing the project’s potential.

