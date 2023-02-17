Oil
Global traders propose road transportation JV in Brazil - statement

February 17, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A group of global grain traders has proposed the creation of a road transportation joint venture to operate in major food exporter Brazil, according to a joint statement on Friday.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Amaggi, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) filed a request for approval of the JV, in which each party will have a 20% stake, with Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Thursday, the statement said.

The expectation is that the new company will handle 3% of the total Brazilian cargo volumes that the five grain merchants normally move, mainly corn and soybeans.

The other 97% of demand will continue to be met by partner logistics firms and independent truckers, the statement noted.

"The objective is to offer more agility and efficiency to the transportation of agricultural production at harvest peaks, when logistical bottlenecks are more evident throughout the chain," the statement said.

The joint venture is expected to generate more than a thousand jobs among drivers and support and administrative personnel.

A spokeswoman confirmed plans, first reported in Valor Economico newspaper on Friday, that the JV will buy 1,000 trucks initially.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

