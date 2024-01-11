News & Insights

Global trade drops 1.3% on Red Sea attacks - IfW Kiel institute

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 11, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

By region, the IfW Kiel's trade indicator for December showed exports from and imports to the European union down by 2% and 3.1%, respectively. The United States saw a 1.5% drop in exports and a 1% drop in imports, although the Red Sea trade route is less crucial for that country.

China's trade bucked the trend, with exports up 1.3% and imports up 3.1%. The institute said this was likely down to the upcoming Chinese New Year.

