Global tin market deficit to rise to 12,700 T in 2022, says ITA

Corrects day in first paragraph

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The global tin market deficit is expected to rise to 12,700 tonnes in 2022 from 10,200 tonnes this year, the International Tin Association said on Tuesday.

Demand for refined tin is expected to rise to 375,100 tonnes from 372,100 tonnes, James Willoughby, market analyst for the association, told Reuters during an online seminar.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.