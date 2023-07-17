News & Insights

Global temperatures soar as US, China renew climate diplomacy

Credit: REUTERS/VALERIE VOLCOVICI

July 17, 2023

    By Charlie Devereux
       MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - Global temperatures headed
towards alarming highs and extreme weather proliferated as the
world's two biggest polluters, the China and the United States,
sought on Monday to reignite climate talks.
    With scientists saying the target of keeping global warming
within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels is moving
beyond reach, evidence of the crisis was everywhere.
A remote town in China's arid northwest, Sanbao, registered a
national record of 52.2 Celsius (126 Fahrenheit).
    Wildfires in Europe raged ahead of a second heat wave in two
weeks that was set to send temperatures as high as 48C.
In the United States, a quarter of the population fell under
extreme heat advisories, partly due to a heat dome that has
settled over western states.
    "In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the
hottest day on record," tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,
director-general of the World Health Organisation.
    "The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It’s happening. I urge
world leaders to ACT now."
In a resumption of diplomacy on global warming between the two
superpowers, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Chinese
counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, urging joint action to cut
methane emissions and coal-fired power.
    "In the next three days we hope we can begin taking some big
steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious
purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk,
threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans
themselves," Kerry said, noting the proliferation of storms and
fires.
    "It is toxic for both Chinese and for Americans and for
people in every country on the planet."
    Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power
grids and crops and raising concerns about a repeat of last
year's drought, the most severe in 60 years.
    Typhoon Talim was gaining strength and due to make land at
night along China's southern coast, forcing the cancellation of
flights and trains in the regions of Guangdong and Hainan.
In South Korea, torrential rains left 40 people dead as river
levees collapsed causing flash floods. They followed the
heaviest recorded rain in the capital Seoul last year.
    An anticyclone nicknamed Charon - who in Greek mythology was
the ferryman of the dead - could cause Europe to break its
highest recorded temperature of 48.8C, possibly on the Italian
island of Sardinia.
     
    'VERY SCARY'
The high temperatures are especially risky for people like
teenage sisters Matilde and Angelica Aureli from Rome, who
during extreme heat can only venture outside after 9 p.m.
because they are albinos.
    "In the summer, it is getting hotter year by year... it's
actually very scary as an experience because for people with
albinism, the sun keeps getting worse," Matilde said.
    Tourists in the Italian capital cooled themselves under
giant fans set up outside the Colosseum and took turns to drink
from a fountain near the Spanish Steps.
    In Spain, temperatures could rise to as high as 44C in some
regions. However, a forest fire on the island of La Palma in the
Canaries that forced the evacuation of 4,000 people was being
brought under control as temperatures fell, local official
Sergio Rodriguez said in an interview on TVE.
    Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by
CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, will make heatwaves
more frequent, severe and deadly.
    The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service says
2022 and 2021 were the continent's hottest summers on record.
    Buildings and roads are storing heat during the day and
releasing it at night, causing temperatures to remain up to 4C
higher than in surrounding areas and contributing to health
risks for vulnerable people, said Andreas Flouris, associate
professor of physiology at Greece's University of Thessaly.
    "We've seen that this night-time temperature increase in
cities often contributes a lot more than we thought to
mortality," Flouris said.
     
    UNCHARTERED TERRITORY
As many as 61,000 people may have died in Europe during
heatwaves last summer, with a repetition feared this season.
    "My worry is really health - the health of vulnerable people
who live just below the rooftops of houses which are not
prepared for such high temperatures," said Robert Vautard, a
climate scientist and director of France's Pierre-Simon Laplace
Institute. "That could create a lot of deaths."
    In Cyprus, a 90-year-old man died and three people were in
hospital with heat stroke symptoms as temperatures spiked at
over 45C on Saturday, authorities said.
The heat dome across the western United States also helped to
generate heavy rains in the northeast, claiming at least five
lives. The heat warnings spread as far as Florida.
    In California's Death Valley, tourists gathered in Furnace
Creek on Sunday in anticipation of witnessing the hottest
recognised temperature on earth: 134 Fahrenheit (56.7C) in 1913,
according to the World Meteorological Organization.
    They cheered as a digital display of 132F ticked up to 133F
while National Park rangers stood by in case anyone succumbed to
heat stroke.
    "It's my first time being here so I feel it would be really
cool to be here for the hottest day ever on Earth for my first
time," said Kayla Hill, 24, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Union's Copernicus
Climate Change Service, said there was a clear pattern of
heatwaves becoming more common as predicted by scientists.
    "We are already in uncharted territory, completely. We have
never seen anything like this in our living memory, in our
history," Buontempo said.

