Global Switch turns on green

By Edward Clark

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Global Switch brought an inaugural green bond on Wednesday, raising funding in an attempt to alleviate the heavy environmental toll that data centres generate.

The issue is the latest in the raft of corporate ESG issuance that has emerged in Europe with borrowers taking advantage of the weighty demand for such assets.

Leads Barclays and Deutsche Bank started marketing the €700m October 2030s 25bp back from fair value, according to one banker on the trade.

Pricing discussions opened at 190bp area and appetite was such that the ticket printed at a spread of 167bp for, at most, a 2bp concession.

Books peaked at €1.65bn, before dropping to over €1.4bn. Although the issuer did pay some premium this was considered a product of the relatively niche nature of its business rather than a sign of deteriorating market conditions.

Global Switch, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB (all stable) is also not a regular issuer, with only two euro benchmarks outstanding, according to Tradeweb.

The focus on ESG labelled debt comes as demand appears to still outstrip supply, said a syndicate banker away from the deal.

"It is a much bigger focus for 'normal' investors now, as well as the specialists. And also, what you see is less price sensitivity from those that have to buy green or ESG assets," he added.

The Global Switch bonds are issued under the company's newly established green bond framework.

Proceeds will be used to fund or refinance the development and operation of data centres that are certified to either Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method "gold" and "very good" standards or above.

The issuer may also use the cash raised to finance energy efficiency improvements at its data centres.

AKIN TO AIRLINES

Data centres have a substantial environmental impact through the consumption of high levels of energy.

In 2020, they accounted for 19% of the digital energy consumption and digital infrastructure is expected to account for 4% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to Sustainalytics, the opinion provider for Global Switch's framework.

This is roughly equal to the amount of CO2 emissions from the airline industry and their use of energy is expected to continue increasing.

The new bond from Global Switch follows a credit downgrade by Fitch, triggered by the default of the company's largest customer.

Fitch this week reduced Global Switch's rating to BBB (stable), down from BBB+. This reflects the negative impact that the default of Daily-Tech, which had service agreements relating to three data centres, is having on Global Switch's Ebitda.

