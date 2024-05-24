News & Insights

Global Sweeteners Announces Significant Bond Conversion

May 24, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (HK:3889) has released an update.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited has announced the conversion of its convertible bonds by Huasheng, resulting in the issuance of 362,788,856 new shares at HK$0.10 each. This conversion represents about 19.19% of the enlarged total issued share capital of the company, potentially diluting the percentage holdings of existing shareholders.

