Global Survey Sheds Light On Impacts, Recovery from Coronavirus

The economic crisis we are currently experiencing is unlike anything the financial markets have seen in recent decades. A big part of the difference is that this time, there is no underlying economic or financial foundation the downturn, forcing politicians, central bankers, and regulators to use their policy toolkits in new and, in many ways, fundamentally different ways. The uncertainty in policy responses has fostered levels of investor uncertainty that CFA Institute sought to understand through a survey of its global membership.

Not all economic crises of the last half-century began in the financial markets. The stagnation of the 1970s, for example, together with the Fed’s tightening of the money supply to combat inflation in the 1980s were largely the result of oil shocks that began in 1973 and resurfaced again in 1979. Even the back-to-back crises in Asia in 1997 and Russia in 1998 had more to do with trade and currency imbalances and untenable pegs to the US dollar than financial failures.

The Great Bond Massacre of 1994, due to hawkish monetary policy twist by the US Federal Reserve, caught investors off guard, forcing investment firms to liquidate overly leveraged bond portfolios. The 2007–08 subprime crisis, too, was a financial crisis, that began in the United States with the collapse of a years-old housing bubble. A big part of the bubble was funded with innovations in structured finance that in the end led to the combination of a global financial and liquidity crisis. Finally, in 2010–2012, the Euro area suffered its most severe currency and monetary crisis, starting with fears of a Greek default on its sovereign bonds.

Having kept a wary eye out for where the next crisis might arise, regulators, investors, economists, and politicians all expected more mundane culprits: Inadequate bank capital, the reemergence of a housing bubble, or even Brexit. What that hadn’t expected, though, was the coronavirus that came out of nowhere.

The long-term effect on global capital markets is as yet unknown. To gauge initial opinion among thought leaders and capital markets practitioners about these effects and recovery, CFA Institute surveyed its 170,000 charterholders around the world. The key themes that emerged from this survey are shown below. To view the full survey, click here.

These are the themes that have been explored in the study:

The shape of a potential economic recovery CFA charterholders appear more conservative than the current, often optimistic tone seen in banking and industrial corners. These professional investors expect more of a medium-term (hockey stick–shaped) recovery, at best, or slow-paced, U-shaped recovery.

The market effect on volatility, liquidity and price formation Despite their mild pessimism about the pace of recovery, survey responses say their investment firms were not panicking in the face of heightened volatility and lower liquidity. In large part, they were still observing what was happening and considering how their strategic asset allocations should be altered. At the same time, they did believe there was a real risk that the current stress could result in specific asset mis-pricing imbalances.

The intervention of public authorities

Members’ responses appear to vindicate policymakers’ decisions use a heavy hand in their interventions to support the economy and markets. At the same time, members are divided over how long public authorities should support the recovery at these levels, or whether they should stop as soon as possible to let fiscal rigor and free markets to recover.

The regulatory response

A similar dichotomy is observed in the responses to questions about market conduct and securities regulators. In general, finance professionals agree that regulators should ont relax conduct of business rules in this time of crisis. They do think, though, that regulators have a role to play, one in which they consult with industry on appropriate measures. A certain degree of corporate responsibility is also supported as respondents believe companies that have received public support should not pay dividends or pay executive bonuses. However, professionals reject a ban on short selling.

Ethics in times of crisis

Members expressed concern that the current stressed conditions will generate higher-than-normal unethical behavior in the investment management industry. This, they said, regulators should monitor and be prepared to take quick action.

The role of finance and its business model

There appears to be a recognition that markets are an important part of how the economy operates and that it is important that they show markets have continued to function appropriately through the most tumultuous periods. The crisis is also seen as having a structural impact on the industry as large-scale bankruptcies are expected, together with an accelerated effort to use operational automation to reduce fixed costs.

The active versus passive debate

The jury is still out whether the crisis could signal a return of active investment strategies to investors’ good graces. A significant proportion of respondents believe this is unlikely, which could indicate deeper foundational shifts in the industry and public perception that the crisis is not altering.

The impact on employment in the financial space

Finally, it looks too early to tell how the current crisis will affect jobs in the industry. Most members said their firms had adopted a wait-and-see approach or have resorted to hiring freezes while waiting for a clearer landscape. Nevertheless, a not-insignificant proportion of professionals are worried about job security in the short term.

The significant turmoil in the health aspects of the crisis, not to mention the social upheaval of recent months, has not reduced the degree of uncertainty. In the end, though, investment professionals have proven themselves to be nimble and able to adjust quickly to changing conditions. They will no doubt have to remain flexible as the global economy works its way through the Covid-19 crisis.

Jim Allen, CFA, is head of Americas capital markets policy at CFA Institute. The capital markets group develops and promotes capital markets positions, policies, and standards.

