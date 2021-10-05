Commodities

Global sugar supply to improve as output rises in Asia, Europe - broker

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

The world's sugar supply balance is expected to improve in the 2021/22 season that started this month due to higher production in Asia and Europe, which will partially offset another poor year in Brazil, broker StoneX said in a report on Tuesday.

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The world's sugar supply balance is expected to improve in the 2021/22 season that started this month due to higher production in Asia and Europe, which will partially offset another poor year in Brazil, broker StoneX said in a report on Tuesday.

Despite the improvement, the season will still see demand surpassing production for the third consecutive year, causing a supply deficit of 800,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season, meaning stocks will continue to decrease, said the report.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular