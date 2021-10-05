Global sugar supply to improve as output rises in Asia, Europe - broker

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The world's sugar supply balance is expected to improve in the 2021/22 season that started this month due to higher production in Asia and Europe, which will partially offset another poor year in Brazil, broker StoneX said in a report on Tuesday.

Despite the improvement, the season will still see demand surpassing production for the third consecutive year, causing a supply deficit of 800,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season, meaning stocks will continue to decrease, said the report.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.