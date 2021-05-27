Global sugar supply balance seen at a surplus in 2021/22 - StoneX

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The global sugar market is expected to shift from a deficit in the current season to a small surplus in 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) as production increases in countries such as India and Thailand outweigh a smaller crop in top producer Brazil, broker StoneX said on Thursday.

It expects a surplus of 1.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 compared to the deficit of 3.7 million tonnes in 2020/21.

StoneX sees India's 2021/22 sugar output rising 4.2% to 32 million tonnes, while it projects Thailand's production to rebound 32% to 10 million tonnes. Good prices and favorable weather in both countries are boosting output.

Another significant increase is expected in the European Union plus United Kingdom, a region that should produce 10.4% more sugar in 2021/22 despite the damage from frost in France.

The broker sees Brazil's center-south region producing 35.7 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22 (April-March), a 7% fall from the previous crop, due to drier-than-normal conditions.

Global sugar production was estimated to grow 3.9% to 190.1 million tonnes, while demand was seen rising only 0.9% to 188.4 million tonnes.

StoneX said if conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic improve in India, the world's largest sugar consumer, it could revise its numbers for global demand.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

