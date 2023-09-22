News & Insights

Commodities

Global sugar prices to remain high on lower India output - trade group

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

September 22, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global sugar prices are likely to remain high due to expectations of lower output in India, French trading group Sucden said on Friday, adding that prices may trade between 22 and 30 cents per lb in next 12 months globally.

"Prices are probably going to stay strong," Jeremy Austin, general director of Sucden Brazil said on the sidelines of a sugar conference in New Delhi.

