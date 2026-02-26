Global Strategic Takes New Position in OR Royalties Stock, Valued at $8.0 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquired 225,992 shares of OR Royalties; estimated trade size $8.04 million based on quarterly average pricing

Transaction resulted in a position equal to 6.7% of reportable 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 225,992 shares valued at $8.04 million as of December 31, 2025

OR Royalties becomes a substantial holding but remains outside the fund’s top five positions

On February 13, 2026, Global Strategic Management Inc. disclosed a new position in OR Royalties (NYSE:OR), acquiring 225,992 shares in an estimated $8.04 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Global Strategic Management Inc. reported a new position in OR Royalties, purchasing 225,992 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $8.04 million, calculated using the average share price during the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value also stood at $8.04 million, reflecting both acquisition and market price effects.

What Else to Know

This new position represents 6.7% of the fund’s reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: FNV: $16.29 million (13.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: MTA: $16.18 million (13.5% of AUM)

NYSE: AEM: $11.89 million (9.9% of AUM)

NYSE: TFPM: $10.73 million (9.0% of AUM)

NYSE: FSM: $9.24 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of OR Royalties were priced at $40.34, up 99.4% over the past year, delivering 86.5 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $277.37 million Net income (TTM) $206.09 million Dividend yield 0.50% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $40.34

Company Snapshot

Offers royalty and streaming interests in precious metals, primarily gold, with key assets such as the Canadian Malartic mine

Operates a royalty and streaming business model, generating revenue by acquiring rights to a portion of production or revenues from mining operations in exchange for upfront payments

Serves mining companies seeking alternative financing, as well as institutional and retail investors looking for exposure to precious metals without direct operational risk

OR Royalties is a Montreal-based precious metals royalty and streaming company with a focus on gold assets. The company leverages a scalable business model by acquiring interests in producing and development-stage mines, enabling diversified cash flow with limited operational exposure.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Global Strategic recently added a new position in OR Royalties, a precious metals royalty company. Global Strategic bought over 225,000 shares, initiating a position worth more than $8 million. Here’s what investors need to know about this transaction and OR Royalties stock.

To begin, precious metals have soared in recent years. Gold, which is viewed as a traditional safe-haven asset and a hedge against inflation has increased about 183% over the last three years. Similarly, royalty companies, like OR Royalties, have benefitted from the rapid rise in the price of the yellow metal. Shares of OR Royalties have advanced 152% in the last 12 months alone. 2026 has witnessed a continuation in the rally, with OR Royalties shares up 32% year-to-date.

Consequently, Global Strategic’s fourth-quarter purchase looks timely. Yet, for average investors, caution is warranted. Gold — and other precious metals like silver — have enjoyed a fantastic run over the last few years. Retail investors, however, would be wise to not go ‘all-in’ on precious metals. While they are a useful ingredient to just about any portfolio, they are not a replacement for a well-diversifed portfolio.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Or Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

