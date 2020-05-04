Global Stocks Slump on U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Worries over escalating trade tensions during a pandemic slammed global stocks on Monday.

With many markets reopening after a three-day break, the Hang Seng dropped 4.2% and India’s Sensex fell 5.6%. The German DAX fell 3.4% and the French CAC 40 dropped 4%.

The U.K. FTSE 100 slipped just 0.3% as the London Stock Exchange was open on Friday.

The reaction came as the U.S. threatened to put tariffs on China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said there was “enormous evidence” the virus originated from a laboratory as opposed to being transmitted from animals. U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was considering tariffs on China last week.

“Stock markets are in the red this morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on sentiment,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

Data released on Monday showed how damaging the coronavirus lockdowns have been to the economy. The Italian manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a record low of 31.1 in April, and Spain’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 30.8, on scales where any reading below 50 indicates deteriorating conditions.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301 points, with the caution displayed by Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and Chief Executive Warren Buffett weighing on sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.