Global Stocks Slump as Virus Cases Mount Outside China

Global stocks were in retreat on Thursday, as traders struggled to find a floor to the selling in response to the mounting coronavirus crisis.

The World Health Organization said there are now more new coronavirus cases outside of China for the first time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a patient in California was infected who had not traveled outside the country, as President Donald Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of response efforts.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 slumped 2.1% in Tokyo, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1%, though the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng each advanced.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.9% and the FTSE 100 skidded 1.6% in London.

Futures pointed to the sixth-straight drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow has lost 4.6% this month.

“With more new cases being reported outside China, than inside, the center of gravity as far as the coronavirus has shifted towards Europe, and the rest of the world,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

“This shift has prompted real concerns about the longer-term economic impact of this virus on trade, on ports, on supply chains, and on consumer confidence.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 1.29%, as gold futures rose nearly 7% an ounce.

