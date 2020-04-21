Global Stocks Slump as Oil Prices Trade Negatively

Global stocks traded lower on Tuesday as traders outside the U.S. had their first opportunity to react to the shock of negative oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2% and the Hang Seng fell 2.1%. After three straight advances, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 1.6%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 200 points.

After European and Asian stock markets closed on Monday, light sweet crude for May delivery lost $55.90 per barrel to -$37.63, the first time that oil prices have ever traded negatively, reflecting a scramble for storage amid deteriorating world demand.

The international contract, Brent for June delivery, skidded nearly 10%.

“This recession is rapid and has ripple effects that have yet to be measured. No wonder cyclical commodities are still struggling in spite of production cuts, with the epicenter of the storm focusing on WTI crude oil,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research at Unigestion.

The broader focus is on the coronavirus spread. Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reopened smaller shops on Monday, said that they would only know the impact of the easing measures in 14 days and that it will not move too quickly with the next step.

IBM was in focus as the technology giant reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter. IBM’s sales have declined year-over-year in all but four of the past 32 quarters.

Existing home sales data for March is on tap in addition to a wave of U.S. earnings.

