Global Stocks Rocked As Trump Announces European Travel Ban

U.S. stock futures were rocked on Thursday, setting the stage for every major index to fall into bear-market territory, as traders reacted poorly to President Donald Trump’s plan to limit the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which on Wednesday met the definition of a bear market by falling more than 20% from a recent high, fell over 1000 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite look set to join the Dow on Thursday.

Trump, in a televised address, announced a ban on travel to Europe for 30 days. It isn’t iron clad — U.K. and Irish travel is permitted, as is European travel for American citizens.

Besides the travel ban, Trump also announced a small-business lending initiative, but he hasn’t reached agreement with Congress on a broad fiscal package.

“Markets reacted negatively to what was perceived as a solemn but confused speech that placed blame on other nations, omitted to focus on immediate actions to relieve the most affected individuals, and lacked in concrete fiscal and health measures to address the economic and financial impact of the virus,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The market also was reacting to the news the National Basketball Association suspended the season after a player contracted the virus.

Italy, meanwhile, has closed all shops outside of supermarkets and pharmacies. Italy’s FTSE MIB dropped close to 6%, and has dropped 28% this year.

The European Central Bank is meeting, with expectations the central bank at 8:45 a.m. Eastern will announce a package of actions.

In Asia, Australia’s S&P ASX 100 was crushed again, losing over 7%, while the Hang Seng fell close to 4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 11 basis points to 0.73%

