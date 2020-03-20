Global Stocks Rise as Governments and Central Banks Pour on Stimulus

European stocks and U.S. stock futures are climbing, amid signs stability may be returning to markets after a week of intense volatility and all-out efforts by central banks to help shore up economies against coronavirus.

But analysts cautioned the respite may not last as the deadly illness continued to shut down economic activity around the world. California on Thursday issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ order to 40 million residents, while Italy’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed China’s known total fatalities.

The dollar, which has been the go-to asset for panicky investors, fell on Friday. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, fell 1.1%, but is still up nearly 3% for the week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 4.2% and the German DAX rose 6%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a 4% gain for the index later, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures up by around the same amount. U.S. stocks rose modestly on Thursday, but the Dow is still headed for its worst weekly stretch since October 2008.

Further supporting markets, April crude futures climbed 7.8% to $27.21 a barrel. The contract gave up 24% on Wednesday only to claw it all back on Thursday. Fears of coronavirus-driven slowing demand for oil and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have roiled the market.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed more fiscal help. Europe also got a boost as the Bank of England cut interest rates a second time and increased its bond-buying program, while the European Central Bank also announced a plan to buy government and private-sector bonds.

But ease in market volatility may be the calm before the storm, cautions Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. The “nasty impact on corporate solvency will become more evident in the weeks ahead of when the demand shock filters through to the real economy,” he told clients.

Investors faced a tense weekend that could bring more downbeat news on the spread of coronavirus in Europe and the U.S.

Among stocks on the move, BP rose 7% and Royal Dutch Shell and Total gained 9% each.

Technology stocks were also driving positive action, with business software group SAP chip equipment maker ASML Holding up 8.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite led Wall Street’s gains on Thursday with a rise of 2.3%.

