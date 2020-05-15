Global Stocks Rise as China Shows Signs of Recovery

Global stocks climbed on Friday as investors were encouraged by signs of a recovery in China after a late rally on Wall Street.

Chinese factory output surged 3.9% in April as the country’s industrial sector returned to work following weeks of shutdown. The data beat economists’ expectations of a 1% to 1.5% jump and is China’s first monthly rise of the 2020.

After lifting Asian markets overnight, the rebound hopes and strong finish in the U.S. on Thursday led European stocks higher in early trading on Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 1.2% in early trading, while the German DAX rose 1.8% and the French CAC moved 1% higher. The FTSE 100 rose 1.5% as it clawed back some of Thursday’s losses and the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 was 1.8% up.

U.S. stocks staged a dramatic late recovery on Thursday, helped by financial stocks, on signs of recovering in demand as some states emerged from lockdown. The rally came despite data showing 2.9 million Americans lost jobs last week, taking the total above 36 million during the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. stock futures were up on Friday morning, suggesting the positive sentiment was set to continue. Beijing’s factory boost also offset fears over renewed U.S.-China tensions after President Donald Trump threaten to “cut off” the relationship with Beijing.

China’s retail sales fell 7.5% in April, reminding investors that the coronavirus recovery in economies around the world was never going to be easy. But it was an improvement on the 15.8% slump in March, and narrowly beat expectations nonetheless.

In another reminder of the economic pain ahead, German gross domestic product shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter — the sharpest contraction since the financial crisis. Europe’s largest economy only went into lockdown in the middle of March and the second quarter is expected to be worse.

BT was one of Europe’s sharpest risers, climbing 6.6% on reports telecom giant is in talks to sell a £20 billion stake in Openreach — its division that runs the U.K.’s broadband network. The company’s shares tumbled last week after it suspended dividends until 2022 to free up cash to invest in infrastructure.

Travel stocks rebounded sharply on Friday after heavy losses earlier this week as sentiment over a recovery improved. Cruise operator Carnival climbed 8.3%, budget airline EasyJet rose 7.9% and hotel chain Intercontinental Hotels Group jumped 2.9%

